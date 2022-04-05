Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €803.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €778.00 ($854.95).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €585.70 ($643.63) on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €611.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €651.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

