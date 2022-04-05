Keel Point LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

