Keel Point LLC Takes $205,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 110.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6,560.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $355.08 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

