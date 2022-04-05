Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

