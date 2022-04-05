Keel Point LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

