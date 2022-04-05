Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Reaches $933,034.63

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $933,034.63 and approximately $152,540.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.16 or 0.07517438 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.58 or 0.99952541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.