Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.