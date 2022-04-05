Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

