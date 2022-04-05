Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,700,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

