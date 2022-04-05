Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.93. 33,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,108. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

