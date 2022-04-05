Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.75. 372,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $420.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

