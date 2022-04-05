Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

WFC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.