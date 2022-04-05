Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 151,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,448. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

