Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,785,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 400,364 shares during the period.

IEV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 24,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

