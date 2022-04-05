Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

KLDO opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

