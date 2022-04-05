Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
KLDO opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.
About Kaleido Biosciences (Get Rating)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.
