JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) to Neutral

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SUGBY opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Suruga Bank has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

About Suruga Bank (Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

