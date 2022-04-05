JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) to Neutral

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SUGBY opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Suruga Bank has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $38.03.
About Suruga Bank (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.