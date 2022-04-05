JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £100 ($131.15) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($150.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.31).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at £100.88 ($132.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,683.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,817.67. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a twelve month high of £102.62 ($134.58).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.