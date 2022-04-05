JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

