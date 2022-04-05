JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 620 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 620 ($8.13) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) target price (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.80)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.30) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.25) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.15).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 539.20 ($7.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 586.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 596.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,901.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

