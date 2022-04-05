Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.
NYSE JLL opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
