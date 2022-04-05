Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

