John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:HTD opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

