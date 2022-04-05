John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.58

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $16.80. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 65,223 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

