John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.58

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $16.80. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 65,223 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
