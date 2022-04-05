John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $133.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 241,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,515. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

