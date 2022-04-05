Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($258.24) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €221.47 ($243.37).

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching €207.80 ($228.35). 186,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

