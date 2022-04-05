Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,827,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after acquiring an additional 563,500 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

