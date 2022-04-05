Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

PAYX opened at $139.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

