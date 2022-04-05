Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.