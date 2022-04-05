Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

