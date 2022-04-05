Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 46,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

