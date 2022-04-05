Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

