Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $62,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

PCAR opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

