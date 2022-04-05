Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $550,000.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RIV opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

