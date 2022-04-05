Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,209 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

