Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.65. 35,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

