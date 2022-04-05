Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

