Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.72. 3,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.