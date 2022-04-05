Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Jabil has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 426.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.3% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

