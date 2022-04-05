IX Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 5th (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 5th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of IX Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

IXAQU stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. IX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.92.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXAQU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.