Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVPAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IVPAF stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

