iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $471.65 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.25 and a 200-day moving average of $490.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

