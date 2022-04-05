iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

