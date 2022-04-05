iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.11

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 94789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

