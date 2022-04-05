iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $458.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $404.91 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

