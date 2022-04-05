iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.88

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.88 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 283534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

