iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.63

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.63 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

