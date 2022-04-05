Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 12,424 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 3.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

