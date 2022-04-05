Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

