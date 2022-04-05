iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for iRobot in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $65.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $124.95.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

