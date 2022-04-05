IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

IQV stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.56. 7,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,597. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

