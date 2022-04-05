iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 180.24 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £198.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

iomart Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.