iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 180.24 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £198.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.